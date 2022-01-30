Third, the Fed is much more sensitive to shifts in sentiment in credit markets than equities. There may not be as much of a “Fed put” to rescue equities from a downturn, but policy makers will likely be quicker to delay their plans to tighten monetary policy if credit markets show signs of distress. “The Fed will respond to plumbing issues in the credit markets,” said Dean Curnutt, Macro Risk Advisors founder and chief executive officer. “It will come to the rescue.” After all, if companies can’t access funding and suddenly can’t make good on their obligations, the economy would come to a screeching halt, the nightmare scenario that has prompted the Fed to act in the past. At this point, the Fed has intervened so much in markets “that we just can’t get the right signals,” Curnutt said in a Bloomberg Surveillance interview Friday.