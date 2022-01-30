Credit market’s reputation as a leading indicator has diminished at a time when even the Federal Reserve is having trouble anticipating where a highly volatile economy is heading. So if the economy experiences a significant slowdown, don’t look to corporate credit to send a signal, even if that part of of the debt market gets caught up in the fallout.
This month has been a good example of this changing dynamic. The U.S. stock market has suffered the worst start to a year since 2009 after waking up to the possibility that the Fed might tighten monetary policy much more than investors thought just a few months ago. And after the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference afterward, money market traders were pricing in almost five rate increases in 2022, with Bank of America Corp. economists led by Ethan Harris seeing the possibility for seven. The S&P 500 Index is down 7% this year and the Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged 12%.
And yet, the corporate bond market has been relatively calm. Yes, yields have risen substantially along with U.S. Treasury securities, but what we’ve seen this month has not been a 2013-style “taper tantrum.” That is seen in the premium investors demand to compensate against the risk of default. That so-called spread on corporate bonds rated below investment-grade, or junk, have remained below levels reached late last year. Investment-grade rated companies have kicked off the year selling dollar-denominated bonds at a record pace, issuing 10% more such securities this month than a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Many investors point to the resilience as evidence of a strong economy that can endure higher benchmark rates. Some point to credit strength as a precursor to a stock-market bounce. They may be right, but they shouldn’t be so confident. The $10 trillion U.S. corporate bond market looks different today than it used to, and it’s a less independent market than it used to be, which means it’s also less instructive.
For starters, companies have been able to push their maturities further out into the future, making it much less likely that they will face near-term difficulties funding more expensive debt. The average maturity on high-grade bonds is now around 12 years. During the taper tantrum of 2013 it was less than 10 years. Longer maturities make companies less sensitive to a rates-triggered selloff, since they’ve already locked in costs at a very low and fixed rate far into the future.
Second, some $9.25 trillion of debt globally still carry negative yields, making U.S. junk bonds yielding an average 5.3% look pretty good in comparison, especially without an imminent wave of defaults. So this pool of securities is being supported by yield-starved international investors seeking a bit of a cushion, however temporary, against rising rates.
Third, the Fed is much more sensitive to shifts in sentiment in credit markets than equities. There may not be as much of a “Fed put” to rescue equities from a downturn, but policy makers will likely be quicker to delay their plans to tighten monetary policy if credit markets show signs of distress. “The Fed will respond to plumbing issues in the credit markets,” said Dean Curnutt, Macro Risk Advisors founder and chief executive officer. “It will come to the rescue.” After all, if companies can’t access funding and suddenly can’t make good on their obligations, the economy would come to a screeching halt, the nightmare scenario that has prompted the Fed to act in the past. At this point, the Fed has intervened so much in markets “that we just can’t get the right signals,” Curnutt said in a Bloomberg Surveillance interview Friday.
Credit traders are not blind to the macroeconomic risks, nor are they mistaken in seeing strong corporate balance sheets, seemingly manageable leverage levels and very willing lenders around the world. The problem is, this won’t be the first market to game out weakness, and frankly, it’s probably one of the best-supported by the Fed, even with its more hawkish tone. While credit traders have long enjoyed a reputation as having a superior take on the future, this time they probably won’t act as the early warning signal for stocks and other risk assets that they once did.
