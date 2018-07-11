In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, a Greek tourism board poster is displayed on a peeling wall in a 2,600-square meter listed building from 1955, formerly used by a commerce fund company. Greece is trying to revive some of its more material ghosts: Dozens of long-abandoned state properties in the heart of Athens are up for development, to improve public finances and revive the recession-battered capital’s grimier parts. The impressive portfolio includes one of Athens’ oldest houses, a central hotel, multi-story office buildings and a marble-balconied 19th century structure containing a historic cinema. They all belong to state pension funds, and instead of selling them cheap and fast, the government is eyeing long-term rentals. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

BRUSSELS, Greece — European Commission officials say Greece will receive quarterly inspections from creditors after the bailout program ends in late August.

Greece has already committed to two more years of budget austerity policies after its third consecutive international rescue program is concluded. But creditors on Wednesday said Athens will remain under an “enhanced surveillance framework” to ensure that it meets ambitious budget targets through 2022.

EU Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said: “The reform era has not ended.”

Greece has survived on international rescue programs since 2010, but cost cutting measures have badly weakened its economy and left the country with massive levels of debt to repay. The national debt is set to dip slightly to 178 percent of gross domestic product this year.

