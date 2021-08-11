“My office is now working with the DPD to determine how many cases are affected by the city’s data loss in April. It is possible that much of the missing evidence had already been uploaded to this office’s data portal prior to April 5, which would have a limited impact to cases,” District Attorney John Creuzot said in a statement. However, “at this time, it is too soon to estimate how many cases will be affected and what the impact will be on those individual cases,” he said.