Intellia’s good results probably contributed to market disappointment with Editas’s poor ones. To be sure, investors may be legitimately unhappy that this particular treatment may have less commercial potential than expected, or that it may take longer to prove out. But there were also positive signs in the Editas data. The treatment at least reached eye cells and had an effect on them, which is no easy feat. What’s more, the data come from an early point in the trial, so there’s still time for improvement. And most crucially, the medicine appears to be safe. That should allow Editas to increase dosages to potentially boost effectiveness.