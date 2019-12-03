The unions agreed to stop the action after the government promised a gradual hike in wages. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has described Monday’s deal as a compromise.
Teachers initially held a partial strike, rotating between schools. They recently widened the strike to include all schools every day.
Teachers and other employees in the education system had complained their salaries were behind other public sector workers.
