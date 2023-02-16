Crocs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137.7 million.
The footwear company posted revenue of $945.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $937.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $540.2 million, or $8.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.06 to $2.19.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.9 billion to $4 billion.
