Crocs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137.7 million. The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $2.65 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $945.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $937.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $540.2 million, or $8.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.06 to $2.19.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.9 billion to $4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

GiftOutline Gift Article