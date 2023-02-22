Cross Country: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.8 million.
The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $628.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Cross Country shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.51, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.
