Cross Country: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.8 million. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $628.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cross Country shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.51, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

