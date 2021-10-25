It’s telling that in balancing these two priorities, Finkelstein ultimately came down on the side of keeping the resort in business. No party has any interest in an outcome so punitive that Melbourne is left with an empty hulk of a casino on the south bank of the Yarra River. The question then becomes whether the casino’s road back to redemption is an uncertain one, where the business regulates itself with a watchful eye over its shoulder in case it oversteps the boundaries — or the more interventionist approach, where the government is so involved in the process that it more or less guarantees the outcome.