“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members,” the statement said.
The industry association said they are consulting with the CDC on the appropriate measures to resume cruise travel. The association represents 95% of the global cruise industry.
Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August.
