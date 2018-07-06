Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, bound for the House of Commons to face Prime Minister’s Questions, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing resistance from hard-core Brexit backers in her Conservative government as she gathers her fractious Cabinet to hammer out a plan for future trade with the European Union.

The 30-strong Cabinet is being sequestered Friday inside the prime minister’s Chequers country retreat — without their phones — to discuss a compromise plan that May hopes will unite the government, and be accepted by the bloc.

It’s a tall order.

With just nine months to go until the U.K. leaves the bloc, May says the government has “a great opportunity — and a duty” to agree on a plan.

But pro-Brexit ministers including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have doubts about her proposal, which would see Britain stick closely to EU rules for trade in goods.

