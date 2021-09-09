The Render-Atlanta software engineering conference, scheduled for mid-September, is also requiring vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter. To make attendees feel even safer, the conference cut a deal with a sponsor to provide daily testing for its 400 attendees. Masks ___ which can be personalized at a decorating station __ will be required. Attendees can also wear black-and-white bracelets showing their level of comfort with social interaction. Dots mean they’re okay with it, stripes mean “stay away.”