LVMH is the most exposed, with 26% of its sales coming from the U.S. in 2021. But it should also be fairly well insulated. The biggest companies — LVMH, Hermes International, Kering and Richemont — have the resources to keep their brands at the forefront of consumers’ minds, as well as the clout to raise prices to counter escalating costs. In the watch market, waiting lists for the most in-demand names, such as Rolex, can probably sustain them for the next few years.