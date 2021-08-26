Stock brokerages such as Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade regularly produce 1099-B forms, which summarize taxable gains for customers and help the Internal Revenue Service ensure that all taxes are paid. Not so in crypto — and particularly in the world of decentralized finance, where nebulously governed platforms execute transactions through automatic market makers. Consider the decentralized finance (“DeFi”) exchange Uniswap, which gave away 150 million UNI coins to users last September — a taxable windfall worth at least half a billion dollars, and possibly as much as a few billion dollars total, depending on when people claimed their “airdropped” tokens. Uniswap didn’t send out any forms to help users understand their tax liability, leaving them to figure it out for themselves. Many might simply ignore it, or turn to one of the third-party services that in some cases charge up to hundreds of dollars to generate tax forms.