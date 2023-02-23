CS Disco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.
The legal technology company posted revenue of $32.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.3 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $70.8 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $30.5 million to $32.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.
