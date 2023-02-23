CTO Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WINTER PARK, Fla. — CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The Winter Park, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $7.4 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $4.3 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate company, based in Winter Park, Florida, posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $33.9 million. Revenue was reported as $82.3 million.

CTO Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.64 to $1.69 per share.

