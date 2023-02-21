The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Curtiss-Wright: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 21, 2023 at 5:18 p.m. EST

DAVIDSON, N.C. — DAVIDSON, N.C. — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.92 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $757.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.6 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CW

