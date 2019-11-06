WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is reporting a 36.5% revenue surge in the first reporting period that includes its acquisition of Aetna, one of the nation’s largest insurers.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager said Wednesday that net income ballooned to $1.53 billion, or $1.17 per share. When adjusted for one-time charges, per-share earnings were $1.84, easily topping the $1.77 that Wall Street had anticipated, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.