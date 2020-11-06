Lynch, 57, is currently an executive vice president and also president of the company’s Aetna insurance division. CVS Health acquired Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal it completed in 2018.
Lynch came to CVS Health with Aetna and served as an executive with the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem before that.
Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. runs one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with about 9,900 retail locations. In addition to selling insurance, it also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.