CVS Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.3 billion.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $83.85 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.97 billion.
CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS