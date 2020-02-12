Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $7.15 per share, according to FactSet. The company’s stock got off to a rough start last year, when CVS Health debuted a lighter than expected forecast.

CVS Health Corp. earned $1.74 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31. A year earlier the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, drugstore chain lost $421 million, when results were hurt by a big charge for a struggling business.

Removing certain items, earnings were $1.73 per share, the company said Wednesday.

Revenue climbed to $66.89 billion from $54.42 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected a profit of $1.68 per share on revenue of $63.93 billion.