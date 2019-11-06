Match Group Inc., down $1.73 to $67.04
The online dating company gave investors a weak fourth-quarter revenue forecast.
DaVita Inc., up $8.07 to $70.51
The kidney dialysis provider’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Humana Inc., up $10.19 to $304.94
The health insurer raised its 2019 profit forecast after reporting solid third-quarter earnings and strong growth in Medicare Advantage membership.
WW International Inc., down $5.56 to $31.95
The weight-loss program operator’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.60 to $71.49
Shares of energy companies slumped with the price of crude oil.
Facebook Inc., down $2.77 to $191.55
California’s attorney general disclosed an ongoing probe into the social network’s privacy practices.
