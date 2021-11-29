Harley Finkelstein, president of Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify, which has 1.7 million independent brands on its site, says so far Cyber Monday is off to a strong start. Sales on his platform were up 21% on Black Friday compared with 2020 and more than double compared with 2019. He believes that independent brands will see better percentage sales gains online than big national chains as shoppers gravitate more toward direct-to-consumer labels and look for brands with social conscience. And he says these brands have been able to get the inventory. Among some of the hot items on Shopify are children’s couches from Nugget and luxurious linens from Brooklinen.