CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $130.4 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $591.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, CyberArk expects its results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $164 million for the fiscal first quarter.
CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of 7 cents to 28 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $724 million to $736 million.
