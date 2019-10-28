The Situation

Germany is calling data “the resource of the future” as it draws up plans to protect Europe’s trove from China and the U.S. The model embraced in China combines strict data controls with sweeping content curbs. A 2017 law requires that personal data generated in-country be stored in-country — and be accessible on demand to state officials. The Chinese government uses that information in part to keep tabs on its citizens. Online discourse as well as any topics deemed sensitive, such as reports about the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, are censored. Services from Facebook, Google, Twitter and other U.S. companies are kept out (which also cleared the way for pliant, homegrown tech giants such as Weibo, Baidu and WeChat to emerge). In Southeast Asia, Vietnam passed a law in 2018 mirroring China’s censoring approach. Thailand’s military government followed with a law giving the state power to seize digital data and equipment without a warrant and to monitor online traffic. Russia engages in online censorship and blocks foreign companies such as LinkedIn Corp. that don’t locate servers within its borders. Russia’s 2019 “sovereign internet” law allows authorities to track and selectively block information flows nationwide, and even disconnect from the outside world in a crisis. U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law in 2018 that enables authorities to order U.S.-based technology companies to hand over data stored anywhere in the world. That has countries in Europe and elsewhere worried about threats to their sovereignty and their ability to protect sensitive or commercially valuable information. India’s central bank requires Mastercard and Visa to store transaction data only on local servers, a rule that could be expanded to other companies.

AD

AD

The Background

Cybersovereignty enables both cybersecurity, the protection of things such as transportation networks, electrical grids and election systems, and censorship, the suppression of information for political or other purposes. It has implications as well for all the information that’s shared in today’s digital world, the so-called big data that can be parsed, analyzed and then exploited. Companies use it to target advertising, hone their products or develop “deep learning” algorithms and other cutting-edge technologies. Much of that data migrates to the so-called cloud — online computing and storage — where it can be vulnerable to tampering or theft.

The Argument

AD

Chinese officials say their approach is necessary to preserve the stability of a vast country undergoing rapid economic and social changes. Xi, who chairs China’s top policy-setting body for cyberspace, also has repeatedly underscored the importance of building an independent cyberspace that foreigners can’t disrupt. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his country’s new law a response to the threat of surveillance by the U.S. The national security argument carries over into infrastructure and equipment. Trump cited fears about potential spyware and hidden back doors when he moved in 2019 to effectively bar Huawei Technologies Co., China’s largest tech company, from the U.S. market — and has been pressing U.S. allies to do the same. Ex-Google Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt has predicted that within a decade, the internet will split in two, with one led by the U.S. and the other by China. Tech companies worry that a profusion of regulatory regimes would hinder innovation and raise costs. The Asia Internet Coalition, which counts Google, Amazon, Apple, Line, Grab and Rakuten among its members, warned Vietnam that the requirement in its new law to store data locally would have “serious consequences for economic growth, investor confidence and opportunities for local businesses.” More governments, though, are viewing data as a resource to be protected not only for privacy but to help in developing technologies such as artificial intelligence. Germany asserted its right to “technological sovereignty” in joining a French call for European companies to store data at home, out of the reach of the U.S. or China. A draft of India’s nascent e-commerce law stated: “Indian citizens and companies should get the economic benefits from the monetization of data.”

To contact the authors of this QuickTake: Karen Leigh in Hong Kong at kleigh4@bloomberg.netStepan Kravchenko in Moscow at skravchenko@bloomberg.netSaritha Rai in Bengaluru at srai33@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this QuickTake: Paul Geitner at pgeitner2@bloomberg.net

First published Oct. 28, 2019

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

AD