European Union member Cyprus has said it’s moving to strip 26 individuals of citizenship following media reports suggesting that some investors had questionable backgrounds and should not have received passports. Cyprus has since toughened eligibility rules.

Low is accused of involvement in a money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from a Malaysian investment fund.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD