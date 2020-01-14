Cyprus managed to repay the loan thanks to a pair of low-interest bond issues. It secured 1 billion euros from a 10-year bond issued at a 0.73% rate. A 20-year issue raised 750 million euros at 1.33%. The bonds were seven times oversubscribed, a record for the country, Petrides said.

“This demonstrates the depth of trust that international markets show toward Cyprus’ economy,” Petrides said in a statement.

The minister said the bond issues cover most of Cyprus’ financing needs for the year and save the country 15 million euros in interest payments on the IMF loan.