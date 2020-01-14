Cyprus managed to repay the loan thanks to a pair of low-interest bond issues. It secured 1 billion euros from a 10-year bond issued at a 0.73% rate. A 20-year issue raised 750 million euros at 1.33%. The bonds were seven times oversubscribed, a record for the country, Petrides said.
“This demonstrates the depth of trust that international markets show toward Cyprus’ economy,” Petrides said in a statement.
The minister said the bond issues cover most of Cyprus’ financing needs for the year and save the country 15 million euros in interest payments on the IMF loan.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.