Analysts had mostly predicted a half-point or a three-quarter point increase. The central bank considers high inflation as a major threat.
Inflation jumped to 4.9% in September, well above the bank’s 2% target.
The last time the bank changed its rates was Sept 30, when it increased the key interest rate by three quarters of a point to 1.5% in an effort to tame inflation.
The government protested, saying it would harm the economy.
The Czech economy registered a 2.8% year-on-year growth in the third quarter, according to the country’s Statistics Office.