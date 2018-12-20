PRAGUE — A spokesman for a mining company in the Czech Republic says a methane explosion in a coal mine in the country’s northeast has killed at least one miner.

Ivo Celechovsky of the OKD mining company says at least 10 miners are injured and another 10 are missing after the explosion Thursday afternoon in the CSA mine near the town of Karvina.

He says teams are searching for the missing miners.

The Czech public radio says nine of the 10 missing are Polish nationals.

