Czechs seize record amount of cocaine in banana shipment

PRAGUE — A record amount of cocaine was seized in a shipment for supermarkets in the Czech Republic, police said Friday.

They said 840 kilograms (1,852 pounds) of cocaine were discovered in cardboard boxes with bananas by employees in supermarkets in northern towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou. Officers are now searching other stores in the country where banana boxes from the same shipment abroad were delivered.