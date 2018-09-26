FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014 file photo Mercedes-Benz marketing chief Ola Kallenius, right, stand with Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche at the end of a press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Mich. Daimler AG said Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 that Kallenius will take over as the company’s CEO in 2019. (Tony Ding, file/Associated Press)

FRANKFURT, Germany — Automaker Daimler says that CEO Dieter Zetsche will be succeeded next year by Mercedes-Benz development and research head Ola Kallenius.

The company said Wednesday in a statement that Zetsche would be proposed to become head of the board of directors in 2021.

Zetsche’s contract was to expire next year. Kallenius had figured prominently in speculation about who would succeed him.

Kallenius would take over Zetsche’s dual mandate as head of Daimler AG and of its luxury division Mercedes-Benz, the pillar of its profits.

