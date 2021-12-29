The coming year may lay the ground for an extended period of global growth. That’s if central banks don’t stymie the expansion to combat an uncomfortable jump in prices. From Australia, hailed before Covid-19 as a paragon of economic virtue, to the U.S., U.K. and euro zone, officials have been blindsided by accelerating inflation. They began 2021 with the pace of price increases benign, as it had been for the past decade, so much so that officials encouraged a bit more inflation. They fought the last war. Will policy makers fight the battle in front of them now — sustaining the recovery in the face of omicron — or engage in a rearguard action against the big story of the prior 12 months? The stakes are especially high in Asia, where pandemic restrictions are more comprehensive and have lasted longer than in other parts of the globe. Once seen as cruising to global economic supremacy, China is rapidly cooling. Longer-run issues also gnaw at the region’s dynamism. A major one is demographics: Birth rates are well below levels required to sustain populations, while immigration remains a hot-button issue.