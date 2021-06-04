The artificial island will be about 3 sq. kilometers (1.2 square miles) in size and will also function as protection against future flooding in Copenhagen as a result of rising sea levels.
It will be built north of the trendy Refshale Island, a former industrial area, and a harbor tunnel is planned to be connected to the existing E20 highway.
The plan was presented by the former center-right government of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in October 2018, and was immediately approved by the Copenhagen municipality.
The go ahead was given Friday in an 85-12 vote.