The stock market is easily spooked by suggestions that something’s awry with IT companies’ accounting. That puts a high premium on management credibility in this sector. Consider Darktrace Plc as the MBA case study on the topic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight US hedge fund Quintessential Capital Management recently raised questions about the Cambridge-based cybersecurity firm’s accounts and said it had a short position. Imagine you’re a fund manager considering the stock for your portfolio. If you don’t buy, and Darktrace doubles in value tomorrow, no one will criticize you for being cautious and missing out. But if you do, and the shares slide, good luck explaining yourself.

The short-seller’s broadside touches mainly on three issues that will be familiar to investors in software firms — the role of intermediaries known as value-added resellers (VARs), the need for a clear distinction between sales of software versus that of any hardware on which it runs, and the precise date when revenue gets booked.

These matter to investors a lot: The stock market values recurring software subscriptions more highly than one-off hardware sales, and the pace of revenue growth is key to valuation.

Quintessential claims to show a handful of instances when Darktrace made sales to VARs even though there was no firm order from an end user to justify that, essentially bringing forward hoped-for revenue. These pre-date the company’s initial public offering in April 2021. In its response, Darktrace acknowledges it found “a small number of contracts” that failed its protocols during its preparations for the listing. No contradiction there. These contracts were excluded from the IPO financial statements, Darktrace says. Processes were strengthened wherever possible and are robust and enforced, it adds.

But Quintessential doesn’t provide examples since the IPO, other than noting that Darktrace’s 2021 annual report includes the auditor flagging “immaterial” issues relating to the “existence of end users.”

Second, Quintessential suggests that Darktrace previously booked hardware sales as software sales, although this apparently stopped in 2020. Darktrace doesn’t comment on the given examples but says most contracts don’t involve a hardware sale (and are appropriately recorded if they do.)

As for revenue recognition, Quintessential is puzzled that Darktrace’s “non-current deferred revenue” has fallen relative to overall sales. Most of the income in a long-term software contract cannot be booked immediately. Instead, it creates a balance-sheet liability — deferred revenue — that represents the promise to serve the customer in future. The hedge fund hypothesizes that Darktrace may have booked some of this prematurely as earned revenue.

Darktrace’s explanation is that nowadays it rarely invoices customers far enough in advance to create non-current deferred revenue. And several analysts agree, citing industry trends toward shorter contracts. Indeed, brokers following the company largely view all these matters as both historical and financially insignificant.

Finally, Quintessential extrapolates that the “issues” it unearthed pre-IPO could be more prevalent. As conjecture, this becomes a test of each side’s credibility. The short seller’s is grounded in the success of its previous campaigns.

By contrast, Darktrace has given ammunition to critics from the outset.

The main issue is that some members of the management team also worked at software firm Autonomy Corp., acquired disastrously by HP Inc. in 2011. Autonomy’s former chief financial officer was later convicted of fraud in the US. A judge in a civil case brought by HP in London concluded founder Mike Lynch had dishonestly induced HP into making the acquisition.

Then there’s Darktrace’s idiosyncrasies — including low R&D spend, unimpressive growth in revenue from existing customers, and its fondness for calculating customer retention less conservatively than analysts. That said, Darktrace’s software is supposed to look after itself by “learning” to spot anomalous activity in IT systems and many young companies prioritize winning new customers over sweating the ones they have.

A recent Stifel research report on the row reckons the company’s cost of capital is now a shockingly high 17%, given the volatility of the stock. Darktrace shares may have recovered most of their losses from the Quintessential attack but have lagged a rising market and trade at a big discount to peers.

The board needs to address this. Having a chief financial officer who was an external appointment just before the IPO certainly helps. But investors would surely applaud further distancing from Autonomy. The Stifel analysts’ suggestions are to replace parts of management and middle-management, add more independent board members and appoint a new chair. Then there’s the need to remove any doubt about the numbers. That’s best done via an independent forensic audit.

It’s a sorry situation for a London stock market desperate to attract tech firms and investors. Many adolescent firms will have quirky business models and substandard systems and controls. A tip for the next one that wants to do an IPO: Start acting like a public company today.

