Darling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 27, 2023 at 6:04 p.m. EST

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $156.6 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $737.7 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.53 billion.

