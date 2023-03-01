Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What investors wanted from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s second-ever investor day on Tuesday was a clear vision of a future of higher and more reliable returns. What they got was a sales pitch on how great things already are. They were unimpressed. The stock dropped 3.8% on the day, making it one of the worst performers in the S&P 500.

The only piece of real news was that Chief Executive Officer David Solomon might be ditching his pet project through a potential sale. His ambitions to go big in consumer finance were already curtailed late last year under pressure from investors and colleagues. Several executives said Tuesday that the bank was “considering strategic alternatives” for parts of the unit, which has cost the bank billions in startup investments and bad-debt provisions over recent years.

But rather than providing a roadmap for improvement, this just further muddied the waters on Goldman’s strategy. The bank also admitted it would be two years before the losses stop at its consumer and transaction banking unit, which goes by the awkward name of Platform Solutions.

Solomon and his fellow executives are no doubt frustrated at the attention that this relatively small part of the group continues to attract, but it has been a rare and significant strategic misstep. And there was nothing to distract investors: No shiny new targets for Goldman’s return on equity or for the growth profile of its asset management business.

What might be sold is the GreenSky point-of-sale lending arm that focuses on home improvement, which Goldman only bought in a $2.24 billion deal in late 2021, according to Bloomberg News. That would mark a sharp change of heart on a business that should connect well with other parts of Goldman Sachs: The bank could sell treasury and other services to merchants that use GreenSky, plus it originates raw loans to be repackaged and sold by its fixed-income bankers.

Goldman’s credit-card books would seem a more obvious thing to offload: This is very risky lending in which Goldman has no particular advantage or skill. It might be nice to win partnerships with large existing corporate clients who want to issue cards, like Apple Inc. or General Motors Co., but it’s hard to see any connection with other business Goldman might do for those companies. It is also hard to believe that Goldman could run these card programs more efficiently or profitably than more experienced consumer banks.

Solomon’s work-in-progress remains making Goldman’s revenue streams and profits more reliable and predictable. A big part of this is growing its wealth and asset management business, but the projections for future fee income seemed a touch disappointing. Goldman has been raising billions from investors for its alternatives business, which comprises hedge funds, private equity and debt and real estate. These committed funds only start earning fees for Goldman once the capital has been called and deployed. The suggestion at its recent results was there was a big stream of income just waiting to come online, but its projections on Tuesday for fee-income growth also seemed underwhelming. Alternative investment management revenue has already grown to $1.8 billion in 2022 from $1.2 billion in 2019. The next step only takes it to $2 billion by 2024.

For the whole asset management business, Goldman reiterated its target of $10 billion in fees annually by 2024, which would then grow at a mid-single-digit percentage on the years ahead. A 7.5% growth rate would mean doubling this revenue line in nine years, which is not to be sniffed at, but it doesn’t seem like the kind of acceleration for which some hoped.

The biggest part of Goldman’s business is still investment banking and markets: It uses about two-thirds of the bank’s capital and generates the best returns: 16.4% last year during a dearth of dealmaking and capital markets activity.

Dan Dees, co-head of the unit, tried to convince investors that this core business was much less volatile and its revenues much more reliable than they think. The growth in Goldman’s financing of hedge funds and other traders in its markets arm, and the fact that it is active in almost every part of every market, supports Dees’s argument to a good degree. But it must leave some investors wondering why the costly hunt for reliable revenue elsewhere was necessary in the first place.

Goldman’s investment bank seems to be reasserting itself just as it may abandon its consumer project. Solomon’s attempt to find a different future for Goldman Sachs might just have run its course.

