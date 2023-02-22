DaVita HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $68.1 million.
The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $560.4 million, or $5.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.61 billion.
DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $6.95 per share.

