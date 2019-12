Many French commuters still express support for the strikes despite the chaos, owing to fears their pensions will shrink under President Emmanuel Macron’s plan.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is, according to French media, expected to offer a series of proposals that could include concessions on the reforms, such as a delay in their implementation.

Unions fear that a new system, which replaces a national pension system with special privileges for some in the transport sector, will force people to work longer for smaller pension allocations. The government says it won’t raise the age of retirement up from 62.

