A popular saying is that the stock market is not the economy. That may be, but I’d caution that there’s never before been a time when the very same Americans who are needed to power U.S. growth also have such unfettered access to financial markets. It’s one thing for the “wealth effect” of higher asset prices to drive sentiment among wealthy individuals, who won’t alter spending based on stocks falling by a few percentage points. It’s quite another if people across income brackets have been conditioned to count on the valuations of Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. reaching nosebleed levels and aren’t accustomed to seeing balances decline. Robinhood, meanwhile, is looking for ways to keep its users hooked: Planned features include allowing them to receive paychecks by direct deposit up to two days early and letting them invest spare change in specific stocks.