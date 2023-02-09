Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest

PALM COAST, Fla. — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to.
“I didn’t want to steal anything, you know, that’s against the law,” he said in the video.
Deputies responded to an alarm at a closed Palm Coast gas station in the early morning of Feb. 5, according to the Facebook post.
The store owner showed deputies surveillance video, and they also located a debit card with the suspect’s name on it on the counter near the register, the sheriff said. The deputies actually recognized the man in the video from a vehicle fire near the gas station earlier that night.
“He must have really wanted those items to break into a closed convenience store to get them,” Staly said. “Leaving a debit card behind does not absolve you from theft or committing a burglary.”
Deputies said they tracked the man down to return the debit card — and arrest him for burglary and theft.