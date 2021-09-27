Blame for Credit Suisse’s Greensill mess comes at least partly down to inattention. The Swiss bank did not seem to have been alarmed that Greensill had previously caused problems at GAM, another fund manager. Typically, Credit Suisse would manage funds that bore its own name; but, in this case, it was Greensill that selected and managed the assets. Credit Suisse also did not always know exactly what Greensill was doing with the money. Out of $10 billion invested, $3 billion may never be recovered. Credit Suisse’s wealth and asset management arms had seen healthy net inflows each quarter since the start of 2019; these turned to net outflows of 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.5 billion) in the second quarter of this year.