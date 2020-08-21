Buckle Inc., up $3.08 to $19.45.
The teen clothing retailer beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts and said most of its stores are open.
Foot Locker Inc., up 38 cents to $27.57.
The shoe store beat investors’ second-quarter profit forecasts and reinstated its dividend.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp., down 99 cents to $29.64.
The bank is being bought by Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings.
Ross Stores Inc., down 24 cents to $87.22.
The discount retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts’ revenue forecasts.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 24 cents to $5.27.
The energy company and its competitors were were pulled lower by falling oil prices.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., up $3.85 to $62.65.
The drug developer is discussing supply deals internationally for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.
