Deere’s results are in line with the overall “could have been worse” theme of the industrial earnings season. It is in no way a V-shaped recovery, but the damage isn’t as bad as it might have been and businesses are seeing early evidence of demand improvement. There’s a major caveat to this messaging in the form of jobs, however. The boosted profit outlook doesn’t just come from a market demand recovery; one reason Deere thinks its financial statements can weather the crisis better than expected is because it’s expanding workforce reductions. The company said it has announced “broad employee-separation programs” due to be completed in the fourth quarter in an effort to create a “leaner, more agile organization.” About $175 million of associated restructuring expenses are included in the net income forecast, with estimated annual savings of $175 million.