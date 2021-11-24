Presumably the early weeks of the strike were easier to navigate by relying on salaried employees and overseas factories than the latter ones, which will be reflected in the next quarter along with the higher labor costs. First-quarter margins will be in the mid-to-high single digits for the equipment operations overall amid inflation pressures, with the divisions most affected by the strike trending below that, Deere said Wednesday. Deere isn’t forecasting significant margin gains in 2022 for its large agricultural equipment and construction divisions, and profitability is projected to be flat or even wane slightly for the small tractor and turf unit. Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Mircea Dobre says the operating forecast is likely conservative, though, because margins should improve as the year progresses, with supply challenges easing and price increases taking effect. The strike and other supply disruptions will shave only about a percentage point off what full-year 2022 margins might have been otherwise, Deere said. Perhaps this is one of those Goldilocks scenarios where everyone wins. It seems unlikely it will feel that way to Deere workers, however.