Yes, Putin is obviously the single biggest menace to freedom on the continent today. But before he launched his war, the EU worried just as much about the populist, far-right and quasi-authoritarian governments in Warsaw and Budapest. Their threat against European democracy looked more insidious in part because it was internal.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For years, both member states have been undermining judicial independence, checks and balances, freedoms of the press and academia, gay rights and other norms Europe considers fundamental to its raison d’etre. Brussels has launched disciplinary proceedings against them and wants to withhold cash until they restore the rule of law. Some European leaders have even mused about kicking one or both of them out of the bloc.

For a while, hopes in Brussels, Berlin, Paris and other capitals were high that Hungarians might solve their part of the problem by voting their strongman, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, out of office in the general election on April 3. The optimism seemed justified because six opposition blocs ganged up on his Fidesz party and appeared within reach of a majority. Since Putin’s invasion, however, Orban is once again odds-on to win a fourth term.

If that seems strange, it is. Orban has long been best buds with other autocrats, including Putin. In the past, he’s been a pro-Russian voice inside the EU. Since the current Russian onslaught began, he’s come around and backed the EU’s sanctions against Russia. But he doesn’t want to go much further — he opposes boycotting Russian energy or sending big weapons to Ukraine, for example.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You’d think that would hurt Orban’s image. And yet he has somehow convinced a lot of Hungarians that in this time of crisis, only he can protect them from disorder, chaos and war. In polls, Fidesz is on top again.

In its own way, Poland’s populist government has also continued its democratic backsliding. Last week, four leaders of the European Parliament charged that the strong-arming of judges in particular has “been deteriorating rather than improving.”

The EU’s two black sheep are therefore once again putting the bloc in a bind. Since Putin’s invasion, both countries form part of Europe’s — and NATO’s — front line. And whereas Poland and Hungary showed no solidarity at all in the migrant crisis of 2015, they’re now welcoming more than their fair share of 4 million Ukrainian refugees. Poland alone is accommodating more than half.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So the EU, like the larger West, is naturally keen to support Poland and Hungary. The priority now is signaling to Putin that Europe and NATO stand united against him. But that mustn’t be confused with discreetly forgetting the pre-existing intramural conflict about democratic standards.

One reason for optimism is that Putin’s war has opened up cracks between Poland and Hungary. So far, they’ve always had each other’s back in Brussels — each promising to veto any disciplinary measure against the other, for example. But now Warsaw, one of Europe’s most strident anti-Kremlin hawks, is furious at Orban for soft-pedaling the resistance against Putin.

The bigger hope — and opportunity — is that Putin’s atrocities remind ordinary Poles and Hungarians why they wanted to join the European Union in the first place. They sought protection from Russia, yes. But above all they yearned to join a zone of freedom, justice, democracy, prosperity and progress. That’s exactly what Ukrainians are fighting for, and what Putin wants to deny them.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Poles and Hungarians must understand — and the EU should never be coy to repeat — that the two struggles are related. Europe and the West must stand for liberty. That’s just as important at home as in Ukraine.

More From This Writer and Others at Bloomberg Opinion:

• What If Russia Destroys Ukraine’s Cell Networks: Tim Culpan

• Beware an Isolated Russia’s ‘Splinternet’: Parmy Olson

• Fight Putin First, Climate Change Second: Andreas Kluth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andreas Kluth is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. He was previously editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist. He’s the author of “Hannibal and Me.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion