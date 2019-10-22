Just Eat has operations in many European countries as well as Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, among others. It said in a statement that its board “unanimously recommends that shareholders reject the Prosus offer.”
The bid comes at a time when investors are lowering the valuation of some online businesses, with workspace startup WeWork struggling financially and some IPOs not doing as well as hoped.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD