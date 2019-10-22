LONDON — Food delivery company Just Eat has rejected a takeover offer from South Africa’s Prosus, saying that the 4.9 billion-pound ($6.2 billion) cash offer “significantly undervalues” it.

Prosus N.V., which is owned by South African internet retail group Naspers, has now raised its takeover offer for Just Eat twice, only to still be rejected. Shares in Just Eat jumped 26% in London on Tuesday as investors seem to hope for a newly raised bid.