NEW YORK — American Express and Delta Air Lines extended their credit card partnership through 2029, the companies jointly announced Tuesday, a significant extension of one of the larger financial partnerships between a major U.S. airline and a credit card company.

American Express and Delta previously extended their partnership in 2014 for five years, at a time when AmEx was still recovering from the loss of its partnership with Costco. AmEx has partnered with Delta since 1996, and it’s considered one of AmEx’s more valued co-brand partnerships.

The partnership means AmEx will continue to exclusively issue Delta credit cards. Certain AmEx card members will get access to Delta’s network of airport lounges and be able to transfer points from AmEx’s Membership Rewards program to Delta’s SkyMiles program.

AmEx will be paying Delta more per year for the partnership, up to nearly $7 billion annually by 2023 from the $3.4 billion paid in 2018. Despite the increased payout, AmEx says the Delta partnership remains economically attractive. AmEx reaffirmed its previous 2019 earnings guidance, saying it expects to make $7.85 to $8.35 a share this year.

