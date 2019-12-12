Southwest Airlines Co., up 49 cents to $54.49

The airline said it reached a partial settlement deal with Boeing for damages incurred by the 737 Max groundings.

Continental Resources Inc., up $1.01 to $34.31

The energy company’s founder, Harold Hamm, is stepping down as CEO.

FormFactor Inc., up $1.22 to $24.97

AD

The integrated circuits diagnostic company raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.04 to $34.68 Bond yields, which banks rely on for more lucrative interest rates on loans, rose sharply.

AD

Tailored Brands Inc., down 54 cents to $4.31

The specialty apparel retailer issued a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., down 5 cents to $17.86

The real estate investment trust said its chief financial officer will resign at the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD