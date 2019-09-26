American said Thursday it understood Latam’s decision to partner with another U.S. airline. American says it’s getting less than $20 million a year from its current alliance with Latam.

Delta says it will pay $16 a share, funded with new debt and cash. Delta also is investing $350 million to kick-start the partnership.

It will get four Airbus A350 jets from Latam and take over its commitment to buy 10 more through 2025.

The deal needs regulatory approval.

