HONOLULU — Delta Air Lines says one of its planes was towed to the gate upon landing at Honolulu’s airport Sunday because of a suspected mechanical issue.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the flight landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from Osaka, Japan, at about 9 a.m. There were 198 passengers on Flight 278.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says smoke was seen coming from one of the wheels or tires after the landing.

Gregor says fire crews towed the Boeing 767 aircraft to the gate.

Delta says in a statement that there was apparently a small hydraulic leak that dripped onto hot landing gear, which caused the smoke.

